The Colorado Department of Revenue is extending by a month its artwork contest for new driver licenses, and will award $500 each to the applicant with the winning front and back design.
“Entries will be judged on how well the artwork captures Iconic Colorado, the artistic quality and its originality, and how well that design will translate into becoming the new Colorado license,” the department wrote in a Thursday announcement.
The contest, which began in August, originally had an entry deadline of Sept. 30. The new submission end date is Oct. 30. Colorado Creative Industries, a state office that promotes the creative sector in Colorado, collaborated with the DMV to offer the combined $1,000 in awards.
Only Colorado residents are eligible to enter. By Nov. 25, a selection committee intends to narrow the submissions to three finalists. Between Dec. 1 and Dec. 18 the public will be able to vote online for their preferred front and back designs.
The state will debut the new artwork in the fall of 2021. In 2016, the DMV updated the license design from blue and purple mountains to the current green and blue color scheme with anti-counterfeiting zig-zag lines. The front of the card now features Mount Sneffels, 14,150 feet tall and located west of Ouray, on the front, and the state Capitol on the back.
