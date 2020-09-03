The Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance, a statewide nonprofit group that administers various crime victim aid programs, will hold a day of remembrance for murder victims on Sept. 25.
“COVA is inviting all who are interested in participating to provide a brief video or photograph in remembrance of your loved ones,” the organization announced. “COVA will compile all of the submissions and edit them into one tribute video to be played at the virtual event.”
The deadline to submit tributes is 5 p.m. on Sept. 14. Among the speakers at the event are Michelle Adams, an attorney; Phil Clark, president of the Front Range Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children; and Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, whose son, Javad Marshall Fields, was slain in 2005.
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation reports that there were 218 murders in the state last year, a 76% increase from the 126 murders in 2009. In 2019, law enforcement brought charges in 70% of murders, far higher than the 48% rate overall for violent crime.
For nearly two-thirds of murders, the perpetrator was known to the victim. Firearms were the most common weapon involved.
The COVA memorial will occur between 6-7:30 p.m. People may submit their tributes through an online form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.