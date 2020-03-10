The Daniels Fund, which provides multiple college scholarship programs and charitable grants, announced that it awarded $58.8 million in 2019.
“Our founder, Bill Daniels, created the Daniels Fund to give back to the communities that contributed to his success,” said Linda Childears, the organization’s president and CEO. “It was his hope that these grants and scholarships would help make life better for people across our four-state region.”
Students from Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming have received undergraduate scholarships of varying amounts, and currently attend colleges in 45 states. The fund also provides grants in the areas of aging, amateur sports, disabilities, substance abuse, early childhood education, education reform, homelessness and youth development. There were over 100 organizations in Colorado that received $41 million last year, including the Special Olympics, Food Bank of the Rockies, and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
The fund has distributed $877.6 million since its establishment in 2000. In late March, the organization will announce the recipients of college scholarships for the upcoming school year. Students receiving the scholarships are expected to maintain a 2.0 grade point average and have a paid part-time job during their time in school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.