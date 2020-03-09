A new model from University of Colorado and University of Houston researchers may shed light on how people make decisions within the context of their social networks, including voting decisions.
When the American Physical Society abruptly canceled its conference in Denver last week due to coronavirus fears, CU applied mathematician Zachary Kilpatrick gave a presentation remotely about a decision-making framework in which theoretical actors received information to help them choose between two options.
“Say you have a friend who has been a staunch [Sen. Bernie] Sanders supporter in the past,” Kilpatrick explained to CU Boulder Today. “It’s the night before the primary, and they still have not made a decision about who they’re going to vote for. That suggests that they have received some evidence that’s in conflict with voting for Sanders.”
The results showed that an absence of a decision by one person in a social network could lead to others updating their own beliefs. In large networks, one decision can “trigger a cascade of agreements and disagreements,” as people see it as reflection on the evidence underlying the decision.
“If we want to combat the hijacking of our social information networks, we need to understand in a quantitative way how peoples’ beliefs are swayed by their social connections," Kilpatrick added.
