Agnessa Vartanova, the director of enterprise risk services for DaVita Inc., will join the University of Colorado as the director of internal audit, following her appointment at a special board of regents meeting on Wednesday morning.
“She has a track record of leadership at some of Colorado’s leading companies and she will be a wonderful addition to the CU team,” said board Chair Glen Galllegos.
The Department of Internal Audit at the university evaluates university processes related to risk management, control and governance. The director reports to the board and its audit committee.
“I look forward to serving this distinguished institution and supporting the Board of Regents and system administration in the achievement of their strategic goals and mission,” said Vartanova.
She previously worked for TTEC Holdings Inc. and Ball Corporation, both headquartered in Colorado. Vartanova graduated from the University of Wyoming with bachelor and master’s degrees in accounting. She succeeds Kevin Sisemore.
On Thursday, the board of regents will hold a mid-winter retreat from noon to 5 p.m., with a swearing-in ceremony for new members occurring at 4 p.m.
