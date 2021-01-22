The University of Colorado-Boulder has eliminated the speaking duties of John C. Eastman, a visiting scholar in conservative thought and policy, following his involvement in the Washington, D.C., rally that preceded the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The Denver Post reports that the campus previously canceled Eastman's spring courses for low enrollment and he will continue to perform research until his contract expires in May.
Chancellor Philip DiStefano previously condemned Eastman's conduct in attempting to invalidate the results of the presidential election, but refused to fire him on First Amendment grounds. Eastman retired this month from Chapman University in Southern California, where he was a tenured professor.
Speaking alongside former President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at the rally preceding the Capitol riot, Eastman accused election workers of “unloading the ballots from that secret folder, matching them to the unvoted voters, and voila! We have enough votes to barely get over the finish line."
Eastman told Colorado Politics that he had proof and would disclose it "once the litigation is filed." He did not respond to a follow-up question this week asking for the status of that litigation. A search of federal civil filings showed no new lawsuits involving Eastman since his statement.
One lawsuit was already in progress, in which Eastman represented Trump in a request that Georgia decertify its election results. The day after the Capitol insurrection, however, Trump voluntarily dropped the lawsuit.
