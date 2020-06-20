The University of Colorado’s Boulder campus announced a series of steps on Thursday that it would take before the fall semester to address potential sources of systemic racism.
“Many of you have told me you want immediate and sustained action to change the history of systemic racism and inequality in our country, our community and at our institution,” Chancellor Philip DiStefano said. “The actions I am announcing today are our start. I acknowledge we have a long, difficult road ahead, and we must all work together.”
The plan includes eight actions, which begin with providing implicit bias training for search committees and people in a position to higher faculty “to ensure that our faculty recruiting process is not affected by unconscious biases that limit opportunities for diverse scholars.”
The campus will also review the qualifications for staff hires to ensure that the advertised skills match the real requirements of each position.
The campus will also develop an “anti-racism module” for first-year students that covers racism historically in the United States and its manifestations at CU-Boulder. Among the other steps are the implementation of bystander training, analysis of student recruitment to ensure that communities of color are represented in incoming classes, and an evaluation of the university’s purchases from Colorado Correctional Industries.
CCI, the prison labor program of the Colorado Department of Corrections pays prisoners an average daily wage of $4.50 per day, according to the department's public information officer, Annie Skininer.
"This year, CCI is committed to raising inmate pay in as many areas of our business as possible," she said. "We have already begun to have initial conversations with CU-Boulder regarding inmate pay and we look forward to continuing those conversations.”
