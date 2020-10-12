Enrollment at Colorado State University’s campus in Fort Collins decreased by 3.6% compared to last year, with a similar decline of 3.3% at its Pueblo location.
However, the university noted on Friday that more than 85% of first-year students have returned to school, the same percentage as last year despite the ongoing pandemic.
“These numbers reflect that extraordinary effort as well as what we’ve heard anecdotally: A majority of our students want to be back and continuing their progress toward a degree,” Chancellor Tony Frank said.
CSU added that it predicted declines in international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, preliminary numbers from CSU Global, the school’s online campus, saw a dramatic increase from 73 students to 433 for its fall trimester. At the school’s other campuses, enrollment in online programs rose between 59% and 67% from the 2019 school year.
The Denver Post reports that an overall decline in first-year student enrollment by approximately 12% offset the relatively stable persistence numbers and online increases. Requests from students to defer for up to a year also doubled. The Post found the University of Colorado reported similar percentages as CSU.
In total, CSU will have 23,590 undergraduate and 3,648 graduate students at its main campus, with nearly two-thirds being from in-state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.