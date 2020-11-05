Colorado State University’s research spending exceeded $400 million for the first time in fiscal year 2020, with money from government organizations, nonprofits and industry comprising more than $325 million of the total.
“We weathered the storm this year, in the face of a global pandemic, and the result is not only positive, but a new record for the university,” said Alan Rudolph, vice president for research, to the campus news service. “The increase we’ve seen in research spending this year is a testament to the quality, breadth and depth of our faculty.”
The Center for Environmental Management on Military Lands awarded the university $91 million, or 28% of sponsored program spending. Research investments also pivoted to COVID-19 response, with a total of 44 active research projects underway thanks to $16 million in awards.
Unique to this year, the $1.8 trillion CARES Act that Congress passed early in the pandemic provided $8.8 million for CSU.
The work of university scientists also resulted in 69 new patents and 32 intellectual property licensing agreements, income from which totaled $2 million.
By comparison, the University of Colorado reported receiving $1.4 billion in research funding during the last fiscal year, primarily for work at its Anschutz and Boulder campuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.