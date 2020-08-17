A Colorado State University professor will participate in the Democratic National Convention this week, reading a poem on Tuesday during a virtual event.
Camille T. Dungy, the author of Guidebook to Relative Strangers, among other poetry collections, will speak at a series of panel discussions for the DNC’s Council on the Environment and Climate Crisis. Other participants include former presidential candidate and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
“So frequently, we separate the arts from current relevance and the ability to be part of direct action toward change,” Dungy told CSU. “To be asked to speak at this convention, which is focused on moving this country forward, is an amazing honor. I was raised in a very politically involved family and have watched these conventions my whole life, so participating in one is thrilling.”
Dungy, who teaches in the university’s English department, received the invitation to participate a week before the event date. She will speak from her home, and the panels are scheduled to run from 3 to 5 p.m. Mountain time on Aug. 18.
The DNC reports that more than 1,000 people have already registered for the session, which includes the topics of “Why & How Democrats Should Run On Climate” and “Democratic Climate Leaders: What We’re Doing On Climate & Why We Need Joe Biden.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.