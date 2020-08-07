One day after a report alleged that Colorado State University’s athletics department was covering up COVID-19 cases among student athletes and disregarding precautionary measures, the institution’s president says she has launched an investigation.
“This investigation will come out of my office. It will move quickly, and I will transparently share the outcome with all of you,” wrote Joyce McConnell to the CSU community on Aug. 5. “If we learn that there are any employees of CSU Athletics who do not share Colorado State University’s commitment to student health and well-being above all else, we will address the issue immediately.”
On Tuesday, The Coloradoan revealed that CSU football players had concerns about playing a season given the existing COVID-19 cases on the team and the threat of increased transmission when more students return to campus. Players and staff alleged that coaches instructed players not to report symptoms. Furthermore, coaches exerted pressure to keep players on the field when they should be quarantining, and mask usage for both themselves and their players was not enforced.
Athletic director Joe Parker told the paper that he believed the problem was students “feeling” uncomfortable. He struck a more sober tone on Wednesday, saying in a statement that “if we learn anyone on our staff has not been fully supportive of our commitment to health and safety, this is unacceptable and will be dealt with swiftly.”
