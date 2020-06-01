Colorado State University intends to keep tuition flat for the 2020-2021 school year and to establish a bifurcated schedule of online and in-person learning, President Joyce McConnell announced on Friday.
“The financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis have been profound for individuals and families around the world,” she wrote in a letter to the university community. “I believe that at this critical moment, rising tuition costs present a real barrier to many of our new and returning students.”
McConnell added that a tuition freeze was “the right thing to do.” Earlier in May, CSU was bracing for a loss of $105.5 million in revenue due to the pandemic.
The university also plans to resume in-person instruction for the fall semester on Aug. 24. However, some classes will exclusively take place online. The university is working to reduce density in courses and to provide online learning for students with health concerns. After fall break, all classes will be online.
“The public health experts on our own team and across the country are united in urging people to limit travel to contain the spread of COVID-19,” McConnell wrote. “In light of this guidance, it would be irresponsible to ask our community members to return to campus after traveling for Fall Break.”
The residence halls will remain open for students who need to return to campus after fall break, and the university intends to institute contact tracing to track infections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.