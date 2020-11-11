Colorado State University was among the high-ranking educational institutions on this year’s sustainable campus index, an evaluation of climate-friendly practices from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.
The impacts of climate change are “particularly pronounced for low-income communities and countries. Institutions that inventory and take steps to reduce their air pollutant emissions can positively impact the health of their local communities and regions,” wrote the association.
CSU ranked fifth in campus engagement, and ninth in coordination and planning. It also ranked first in doctoral curriculum and third in public engagement.
“CSU was recognized for the first time this year in the Investment & Finance category,” said Tonie Miyamoto, co-chair of the President’s Sustainability Commission, to the campus news service. “Just a few years ago this was an area of improvement for us, and the CSU Foundation has made incredible progress through their commitment to sustainable investments.”
Among the campus's sustainability initiatives are a stream ecology course, distribution of catered food to food-insecure households, and an environmental peer leadership program.
Elsewhere in the report, the University of Colorado—Colorado Springs campus was a top performer in the renewable energy and conservation category. Colorado College also received recognition for achieving 100% renewable onsite energy and reducing emissions by 75%.
"Colorado College is located in a high carbon intensity electric grid, so renewable energy generation and use have significantly higher impacts within the region,” the report noted.
