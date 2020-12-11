The independent investigation into the Colorado State University athletic department’s handling of COVID-19 protocols, alleged racism and reported verbal abuse will cost in excess of $107,000.
The Denver Post reported that the law firm of Husch Blackwell, whom President Joyce McConnell hired in August, charged the university $113,050, but gave a 5% “discount.” The investigation's results were released in October and found complaints about the football program’s intentional disregard for pandemic safety measures to largely lack merit.
“While numerous witnesses expressed some degree of dissatisfaction or concern about aspects of the protocols, those concerns were predominately related to communication, consistency, or testing policies rather than intentional non-compliance with the protocols,” investigators concluded, while acknowledging the high number of infections among student football athletes.
Although the instances of racism involved former coaches, the report suggested the university create a system outside of the athletic department for students to lodge complaints.
“Let me be clear: a climate of racial insensitivity is unacceptable even if it started with staff no longer employed at CSU,” McConnell wrote to the university community in response. “We all know that it takes time to change culture and we are committed to creating one that is anti-racist, equitable and just.”
