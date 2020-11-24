Five former and current student athletes told Colorado State University’s president that they would like her to fire the school’s athletic director and other administrators, following a series of scandals.
The Coloradoan obtained a recording of a virtual meeting between the athletes and President Joyce McConnell, and reported that the student parties accused the athletic department of actively mishandling COVID-19 safety protocols and sexual misconduct cases, among other allegations.
"I can make it blatantly clear to you that athletic administrators you have in place are aware of these issues and the specifics of these issues and are actively, every single day, choosing not [to] act on them,'' said former swimmer Ida Donohue, according to the paper. "I’m not asking you to sit down with them to train them; I'm asking for their removal.''
Last month, a CSU student filed a federal lawsuit against the school alleging she was subjected to sexual advances and physical assault while working as a server at college football games. This followed revelations in August that coaches reportedly ordered athletes not to report COVID-19 symptoms and did not maintain mask-wearing protocols. On Nov. 18, McConnell indicated an investigation found "no significant issues" with pandemic health compliance.
Regarding these and other complaints, including of racial insensitivity within the athletics department, McConnell said during the meeting, according to The Coloradoan: "I would have met with people earlier had I known …. Without people coming forward to us, this is the first time I'm able to have that conversation.''
