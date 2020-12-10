U.S. Rep. Jason Crow has renewed the “Holiday Cards for Heroes” program his office began last year, while also expanding it to include digital cards for frontline and healthcare workers.
“This pandemic has added a whole new dimension of hardship for our service members who are away from home during the holidays,” said Crow, who is a former Army Ranger. “When I was deployed at war, and far from home, I appreciated the power of a handwritten note from home.”
Last year, Crow told Colorado Politics about the meaningful experience of receiving a reminder of home while he was deployed in Iraq: pickles, a favorite food of his.
“I remember in summer of 2003 opening up a care package of bagged pickles. And of course everybody around me thought I was crazy,” Crow said. “But it was a taste of home for sure.”
People who wish to drop off cards to soldiers may do so by Dec. 18 using the box in front of Crow’s Aurora office at 3300 S. Parker Road. Cards should be in unsealed envelopes.
For essential workers, which include medical professionals, first responders and grocery store employees, people may upload a picture or a video to their digital card through Crow's website. The initiative mirrors the “Thank Yous to Local Heroes” note writing campaign that Crow’s office sponsored in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.