U.S. Reps. Jason Crow and Ed Perlmuttter have introduced a resolution to the U.S. House of Representatives designating July 20 as “National Heroes Day” in commemoration of the 2012 massacre in an Aurora movie theater.
Four men — Jonathan Blunk, John Larimer, Matt McQuinn and Alex Teves — all shielded their girlfriends from bullets in the Century 16 theater. They were among the 12 murder victims that night.
“These men are four examples of the countless other individuals demonstrating courage, initiative and bravery and stepping up for their communities every day,” said Perlumter in a statement. “This is particularly visible during the coronavirus pandemic where we have seen tremendous acts of selflessness and heroism by so many.”
He added: “That’s what this resolution is all about – recognizing fellow citizens for their heroic actions in a time of need.”
U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse and Scott Tipton are also cosponsors of the resolution. The proposal is intended to shed light on “ordinary heroes” and essential workers who are putting their lives at risk to serve others and the economy during the pandemic.
"Jonathan, a Navy man who served three tours in the Middle East, died saving another while watching a movie,” said Jessica Watts, a cousin of Blunk’s. “This was a guy who was the biggest Broncos fan you could be. He would be pleased to know that his sacrifice has opened the door to honor other everyday heroes in this country, like those on the front lines of COVID-19.”
