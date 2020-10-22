U.S. Reps. Doug Lamborn and Jason Crow are among the bipartisan group of House members this week who created the Space Force Caucus, with a mission to advocate for and educate about the newly-formed military branch.
“I have the great honor of representing Colorado Springs: the home of Space Command in the state with the largest concentration of Space Force personnel in the nation,” said Lamborn. “This caucus will serve as the chief advocate for our nation’s exciting new Service.”
Currently, Space Command is headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs on an interim basis. The city would like to retain the headquarters permanently. However, on Aug. 28, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce and city of Aurora submitted a proposal to the U.S. Air Force to make Aurora’s Buckley Air Force Base the eventual location of Space Command.
“As a member of the House Armed Services Committee, I often discuss the changing nature of the threats to our national security and the paramount role that space will play in defending U.S. interests," Crow said. "As co-chair of the newly-formed Space Force Caucus, I look forward to working closely with senior leaders of the Space Force and Air Force to ensure Congress continues to advance space priorities in our national security policies and provide for the needs of our Space Force professionals."
In addition to Lamborn and Crow, U.S. Reps. Kendra Horn, D-Okla; Charlie Crist, D-Fla.; Michael Waltz, R-Fla.; and Brian Babin, R-Texas are the other co-chairs. Last month, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner and senators from nearby states created the Senate Space Force Caucus.
