U.S. Rep. Jason Crow is reintroducing legislation to set new legal standards and certification requirements for licensed gun dealers in an effort to prevent firearms from being diverted into illegal markets, the Centennial Democrat said Friday.
H.R. 5678, dubbed the Firearm Retailer Code of Conduct Act, would establish biennial training requirements to help gun dealers and their employees identify and prevent so-called straw purchases, where a customer buys a gun for someone else.
The bill would set a requirement to instruct dealers that they're supposed to refuse to sell firearms to straw purchasers, gun traffickers, intoxicated people and those at risk of harming themselves or others. It would also create a federal legal standard for what constitutes a straw purchase, require that dealers store their merchandise securely and mandate that dealers carry business and liability insurance.
"I imagine many of you are probably thinking to yourself, 'I can't believe some of this stuff isn't already law and that this isn't already there,'" said Crow in a remote press conference. "Because it just seems such common sense to most folks. But unfortunately, we work in a space here with the gun lobby that is resistant to very basic standards and protections for folks, but that's why we're working to change it."
Maisha Fields, the daughter of state Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, and the vice president of organizing at Brady, a national nonprofit that advocates for gun safety, said data shows that 90% of guns used in crimes come from just 5% of gun dealers.
"We know that addressing the flow of gun violence from that 5% can and will save lives," she said. "The overwhelming majority of gun dealers take every effort to fulfill their responsibility to sell these weapons responsibly. But under current law, gun dealers and their employees are not required to receive any training — no training at all — to sell a gun to a customer."
Fields, whose brother Javad Marshall-Fields and his fiancé Vivian Wolfe were gunned down in Aurora in 2005, added: "This is a crisis, and Rep. Crow’s bill will help to remedy the supply of the weapons fueling this epidemic. In no uncertain terms, this bill will save lives."
Taylor Rhodes, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, which bills itself as the state's "no compromise" gun rights group, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the legislation.
The bill had 19 co-sponsors on Friday morning, all House Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of Lafayette. Last week, Neguse and Crow called on Democratic leadership to preserve $5 billion in funding for community violence intervention programs in the massive budget reconciliation bill currently under negotiation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.