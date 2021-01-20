U.S. Rep. Jason Crow has indicated his support for President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be U.S. Secretary of Defense, even though it would require waiving the requirement of a decades-old law for a "cooling down" period following his military service.
"Leaders are judged by how they meet the challenges of the moment. Lloyd Austin is the leader our military needs right now, and I will vote to support his waiver," Crow wrote in an op-ed published in The Hill on Tuesday.
Crow said that he met with Austin, and they talked about their time in the 82nd Airborne Division at the Army's Fort Bragg. The former general, who is Black, spoke of a commitment to purge white supremacists from the military. Crow deemed it an important perspective for a defense secretary to have, given the right-wing insurrection at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.
"Last week, I had a glimpse into the heart and mind of Lloyd Austin. What I saw was a man who understands that our military is not just a formation of planes, tanks, and troops, but is a standard bearer of our values," he wrote. "A leader who understands that America is strongest when we lead with our values and channels the full strength of our diversity."
A 1947 law requires a 10-year "cooling off" period for former military leaders before assuming the top job at the U.S. Department of Defense, which was intended to maintain civilian control over the military. Congress later shortened it to seven years. Austin, who retired from the Army four years ago, would require a wavier of that requirement.
Only two prior secretaries received such a waiver.
