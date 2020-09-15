The Colorado Criminal Justice Reform Coalition, a 21-year-old organization that advocates for holistic and just reform policies, has announced a new affiliate that will play a role in this year’s district attorney races in Colorado.
CCJRC4A will focus on racial justice, “overuse” of the criminal justice system and accountability for prosecutors. The group plans to make endorsements and purchase digital ads in some of the state’s 22 judicial districts before November.
"District attorney races are down ballot and don't receive as much attention as the legislative and federal races,” said CCJRC4A’s executive director, Juston Cooper. "But DAs play an outsized role in our criminal justice system, and they are extremely influential when it comes to state and local policymaking. Our goal is to shine a light on their positions and their records, so voters can make informed decisions about which candidate best reflects their communities' values."
CCJRC4A has already begun publishing voter guides and will host a series of candidate forums in select districts with candidates of both political parties. On Tuesday at 6 p.m., the first online forum will occur featuring 17th Judicial District candidates Brian Mason, a Democrat, and Tim McCormack, a Republican. The 17th encompasses Adams and Broomfield counties.
The group also plans to hold forums for the open seat races in the First Judicial District of Jefferson and Gilpin counties and the 18th Judicial District of Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties.
