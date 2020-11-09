At least a half dozen school districts in Colorado have experienced COVID-19 outbreaks among bus drivers and other transportation workers.
Chalkbeat reported that Jeffco Public Schools had a 12-employee outbreak, and the district described the interruption to bus service as being “for a brief period.” The district also acknowledged to Chalkbeat that some non-drivers, including the transportation department’s executive director, had to fill in on bus routes.
“Currently, Jeffco Public Schools has not made a decision to change any of our learning models,” the school district advised the community on Nov. 3. “We are closely monitoring the situation in consultation with Jefferson County Public Health and believe that at present, we can maintain in-person learning.”
Other infections among bus drivers prompted the cancellation of school bus service in Montrose for three days. However, in District 27J in Brighton, an outbreak of as many as as eight cases did not affect service as other employees assisted in filling vacancies.
The Jeffco Education Support Professionals Association characterized its own district’s transportation infections as “a rather large” outbreak, in which the district had “a failure to communicate” with employees.
The union reported that the district’s director of health services, Julie Wilken, explained the lack of a public announcement by saying, “I will not agree to distinguish between staff and students or remote or in-person staff or students on a public facing website….This is inappropriate to their privacy rights.”
