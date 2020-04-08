Amid an unprecedented pandemic, even Colorado's General Assembly is on hold and, with it, the perennial public policy face-off over gun violence and what to do about it.

Last year, the "Red Flag" law — allowing a court to take the firearms of someone deemed to pose a danger to himself or others — passed the Democratic-controlled legislature over heated opposition from minority Republicans and right-to-arms advocates. This year, Democratic supporters of further gun-control regulation introduced bills addressing the reporting of gun thefts and requiring safe storage of guns.

While COVID-19 has derailed the entire debate for the moment, it likely will be back on the radar soon. Which is why we reached out to seven voices across the political spectrum and asked each to tell us what's next on the horizon in the back-and-forth over gun control.

Our contributors include past and present county sheriffs, a county commissioner, members of the legislature, a city council member, a former federal prosecutor and a constitutional scholar. They represent a range of views on the right to arms and firearms regulations.

Read them all, and you'll be informed if also perhaps convinced anew — as was one of our contributors, the Longmont City Council's Tim Waters — that the quest for common ground on guns, gun violence and the right to keep and bear arms could be a futile mission.