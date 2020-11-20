Two Western Slope property owners who claimed Xcel Energy had no right to clear vegetation around the entirety of its transmission line had their case dismissed by the Colorado Court of Appeals on Thursday.
"We understand our customers love their trees and other vegetation. They are important to us as well," said Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for Xcel. "However, it’s critical for the safety and reliability of our system that we manage the growth around our power lines and other infrastructure and we think the decision correctly reflects that."
Since 1959, a property in Garfield County has had an easement for the operation and maintenance of an Xcel transmission line that links substations in Rifle and Parachute. Xcel has the right to maintain the line and remove objects from the easement, which reaches to 50 feet on either side of the line.
Twenty years ago, Marion J. Wells and Ruth Thompson inherited the property from their father. As landowners, they are legally allowed to use the easement in any way, as long as it did not interfere with or endanger Xcel’s facilities or the company’s use of the land.
Xcel operates 20,000 miles of transmission lines in 10 states, most of which are located on easements. The utility has a program to trim or remove vegetation from around its lines. Originally, Xcel cleared all the vegetation from the Garfield County easement when building the line, and has since performed narrower landscaping within 15 feet of the line.
In 2014, Xcel changed its vegetation management policy to clear brush in the “wire zone” and the “border zone,” the latter extending to the edge of an easement. Pursuant to this new policy, Xcel notified the landowners in May 2016 that it intended to clear tree and wood debris within 20 feet of the transmission infrastructure, and also remove trees within 30 feet of the line.
“Vegetation management prevents outages and, perhaps more importantly in our current environment, prevents wildfires," Greg Hearing, representing Xcel, told the appeals judge at oral argument.
Wells and Thompson then turned to the courts, claiming the utility could only clear vegetation up to the 15-foot buffer Xcel historically adhered to. They argued Xcel had “no valid reason” for the landscaping activity, and the company would interfere with their enjoyment of the property by remediating the flora. A Garfield County District Court judge sided with Xcel, finding the landowners’ allowance of plants and trees to grow into the easement interfered with the safe operation of Xcel’s infrastructure.
Noting that the purpose of an easement is to give one party the right to some activity on the land of another, “it follows that ‘maintenance’ in the context of the operation of an electrical transmission line will include taking measures to preserve the line from failure or to prevent harm or damage to the facilities or surrounding areas,” wrote Judge Elizabeth L. Harris for the three-member appeals panel. Maintenance therefore means "the right to remove all materials or matter, including plants and trees, that obstruct, interfere with, or otherwise present a risk of harm or damage to the transmission facilities located on the easement.”
At oral argument, Harris quizzed the landowners' attorney, Jon Burtard, on whether he believed the original easement agreement permitted devegetation, or "just that because they've done it, they can keep doing it?"
Burtard contended that "Xcel's rights are determined by the parties' intentions, not by what's reasonably necessary." Xcel could work on its electric line and remove trees as "objects" from the easement area, but denied the agreement allowed the utility to apply herbicides, remove dirt or otherwise intervene.
"So even if there is some sort of hazardous material 16 feet away, they cannot remove it?" Harris asked.
Burtard responded in the affirmative.
The landowners relied on the historical practice of clearing 15 feet of vegetation from the line as indicating the original intent of the easement transaction. The appellate judges speculated Xcel may have in the past considered that radius to be a threat to its infrastructure, but that the practice spoke to nothing about the legal terms of the deed.
“[I]n our view, once the Landowners acknowledge that the language of the deed permits Xcel to remove trees and plants that pose a risk of harm to the continued safe operation of the lines, the matter is mostly settled,” Harris explained. “The deed is not ambiguous merely because it does not explain, in spatial terms, how the vegetation maintenance should be conducted.”
The case is Wells et al. v. Public Service Company of Colorado.
