Littering is not the same as throwing a missile at a vehicle, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday, upholding a man’s conviction for both offenses after he vandalized his ex-wife’s vehicle and property.
David Scott Kern received convictions for stalking, tampering with a motor vehicle, throwing a missile at a vehicle and littering after Kern’s ex-wife found bags on her driveway and lawn in April 2016. One such bag was thrown against her truck, and the chemicals inside melted some of the plastic parts and stripped the paint.
Subsequent vandalism dissolved part of the running board and paint on the other side of the vehicle. In total, the damage cost $4,000. Surveillance cameras at the house captured Kern’s pickup truck driving by, with bags being tossed out of the window. They contained a corrosive, ammonia-scented substance, and some included “used motor oil, a viscous ‘goo,’ nails, a vibrator, an eyebolt, and wire.” In cases where the contents splashed out of the bags, they stained the concrete and killed grass.
Police arrested Kern, and upon conviction he received seven years in prison and a fine of $4,500. Kern argued on appeal that his separate littering and missile throwing convictions were a violation of the constitutional prohibition against imposing multiple punishments for the same offense. The defense alleged that throwing a missile necessarily involves littering. If certain conduct breeds more than one offense, it is permissible to prosecute on multiple charges. But if one offense is included within the criteria of another, a defendant cannot be convicted of both.
Colorado law defines the missile offense as throwing an object or substance “at or against any vehicle or equipment designed for the transportation of persons or property, other than a bicycle.” A missile thrown at a bicyclist is a misdemeanor. Littering, by contrast, is when a person “deposits, throws, or leaves any [solid or liquid] litter on any public or private property or in any waters.”
The three-member appellate panel did not see the two types of conduct as constituting the same offense.
“Under the plain terms of the statute defining throwing a missile, the offense is completed once a person knowingly projects a missile at a vehicle — regardless of where the missile lands,” wrote Judge Anthony J. Navarro. “The littering offense, however, is completed only if the object later lands on property. Even if the object ends up on property, the two offenses would occur sequentially, not simultaneously.”
Navarro wrote that littering and projectile throwing could even happen in isolation from each other. He gave the example of someone throwing an object at a vehicle, but another person catching it, such that there was no litter.
“[B]ecause proof of the throwing a missile offense does not necessarily establish the littering offense, littering is not a lesser included offense,” the court concluded.
While the Court of Appeals ruled on the distinction between littering and missile throwing for the first time, upholding Kern’s convictions, the panel also dismissed the defendant’s argument that the court unlawfully gave him both fines and prison time for crimes arising from identical evidence. In such instances, courts must hand down sentences that run concurrently. The appellate panel relied on a 1978 decision of the Colorado Supreme Court which held that a prison sentence has no effect on any fines that are also ordered. Navarro noted that nothing suggests the U.S. Constitution prohibits both fines and prison sentences from being imposed.
Finally, the court dismissed Kern’s contention that the Mesa County District Court made a mistake in admitting as evidence statements Kern made to police about a restraining order that his ex-wife obtained. Navarro wrote that the judge in the case instructed the jury not to treat Kern’s statements as proof of a restraining order's existence, and the other evidence against him was sufficient enough that his comments did not substantially affect the verdict.
The case is People v. Kern.
