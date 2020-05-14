A state trial court miscalculated the speedy-trial deadline for a criminal defendant, violating his Sixth Amendment rights and leaving the Colorado Court of Appeals no choice but to dismiss the charges, a panel of judges announced in a Thursday ruling.
Paul Anthony Taylor was pulled over in Colorado Springs for a moving violation, but the officer quickly found that the car Taylor was driving was stolen. Police also found methamphetamine, among other drugs, in the vehicle. Taylor pleaded not guilty to the various narcotics and theft charges on Aug. 29, 2016. A trial court set his pretrial readiness conference for Jan. 23 of the following year, with the trial scheduled to begin the subsequent day.
However, Taylor did not show for the pretrial conference and Judge Larry E. Schwartz issued a warrant for his arrest. The clerk confirmed with the judge that there was a “waiver of speedy trial” and a rescheduling of the following day’s trial. Later that day, Taylor did arrive at the courtroom and asked to explain what happened, but the judge stopped him because Taylor’s attorney was not present.
On Feb. 6, Taylor and his lawyer appeared in court. The attorney disputed that a waiver existed for Taylor’s right to a speedy trial, which Colorado law defines as commencing within six months of a not guilty plea. Schwartz disagreed, saying, “He was not here on the date that I made the trial call….So we will reset it within six months of the date he failed to appear.”
Taylor did receive a trial in June, approximately 10 months after pleading not guilty. A jury convicted him of the charges.
Writing for the three-member appeals panel, Judge Lino S. Lipinsky de Orlov, found that Colorado statute mandates that if a defendant fails to appeal for his trial date, “the period within which the trial shall be had is extended for an additional six-month period from the date of the defendant’s next appearance.”
However, he dismissed the idea that "trial date" meant the same thing as “pretrial conference date.”
“Because it is clear that the pretrial readiness conference was not Taylor’s trial date, his failure to appear in court,” Lipinsky wrote, “did not authorize the district court to...extend his speedy trial period an additional six months.”
The appellate court ordered the charges against Taylor dismissed.
The case is The People of the State of Colorado v. Paul Anthony Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.