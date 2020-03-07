UPDATED: Democrats at caucuses in north Pueblo gathered at Centennial High School on Saturday to begin the process of picking the Democrat who will face U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Yuma, in November.
At 8:15 p.m., Pueblo County Dems reported the delegate counts as follows;
- John Hickenlooper 138
- Andrew Romanoff 228
- Stephany Rose Spaulding 9
- Erik Underwood 0
- Trish Zornio 11
- Uncommitted 32
Saturday's caucuses drew people from 17 precincts, mostly within House District 47, and the caucuses also drew their Democratic lawmaker, Rep. Bri Buentello.
While a handful of Republicans wore hats or T-shirts supporting President Donald Trump at their caucuses, the Democrats at Centennial High wore everything from pro-President Obama to anti-Trump to pro-name-your-presidential-or-Senate-candidate hats or T-shirts.
Also among those caucusing: former state Sen. Angela Giron, whose support for gun control legislation in 2013 cost her the seat.
The age range also was different, with far more younger voters than what was seen at the GOP caucuses in Pueblo West. And so was the turnout: close to 100 showed up, with at least a dozen each in two precincts.
What’s at stake: while the presidential primary is decided, Democrats in Pueblo have choices to make for the U.S. Senate and for a contested primary for the Third Congressional District seat held by incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton of Cortez.
However, in Saturday’s caucuses, the Democrats made their preferences known only in the U.S. Senate race. While results are unofficial, about half of the caucuses checked by Colorado Politics appeared to lean toward former Speaker of the House Andrew Romanoff.
So what do Pueblo Democrats have to do to put the county into the hands of Democrats, whether the presidential nominee, the person running for the U.S. Senate or the Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District?
Giron said turnout will be key in November to win Pueblo County for the Democratic nominees. “We’re working hard, and every Democrat, even when there were a whole bunch of candidates, said ‘whoever it is, we’ll work for them.’ ” People at the bottom of the economy are not doing well, she said. And if they’re not doing well, “we’re all not doing well.”
Erick Javaneau added that Democratic candidates need to point out what people stand to lose by voting for Trump, U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner or Tipton.
“Do you like having things done to you or for you?” he asked. The current administration and its Republican backers are taking away medical care and putting kids in cages, he said.
“This is what you stand to lose,” Javaneau said. “This may be a breaking point for democracy. Either we will be a democratic republic or we will have to fight back to be a democratic republic.”
That said, precincts engaged in robust debate over the Democratic Senate candidates. One precinct voted not to commit; another voted half for Trish Zornio and half for Andrew Romanoff.
In other precincts, Hickenlooper’s record on fracking, and his earlier statement that he didn’t want to run for the Senate, carried weight. A caucus-goer mentioned a 2013 statement by Hickenlooper from when he was governor that he would sue any city that banned fracking. But a Pueblo teacher pointed out that while Hickenlooper represented the old guard of the party, “he does know our issues.”
“This might be the time to take some risks,” said a Romanoff supporter.
In that precinct, the nine delegate votes evenly split three ways, for Hickenlooper, Romanoff and Stephany Rose Spaulding.
Among the resolutions adopted by caucus members: a request for ranked choice voting, a ban on plastic straws and a request that Democratic candidates support collective bargaining for all unions.
