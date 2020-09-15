FILE - In this July 25, 2018, file photo, is a vial of ketamine, which is normally stored in a locked cabinet, in Chicago. A drug called ketamine that's injected as a sedative during arrests has drawn new scrutiny since a young Black man named Elijah McClain died in suburban Denver. An analysis by The Associated Press of policies on ketamine and cases where it was used nationwide uncovered a lack of police training, conflicting medical standards and nonexistent protocols that have resulted in hospitalizations and even deaths.