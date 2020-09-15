Aurora city council members unanimously approved a resolution Monday night that would put a temporary stop on first responders’ ability to sedate people with ketamine until the city’s independent investigation of Elijah McClain’s death is complete.
The use of the powerful tranquilizer by law enforcement and first responders has fallen under scrutiny – most recently after the death of McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was detained by three Aurora police officers on his way home from a convenience store in August 2019 in north Aurora.
“It is only right to suspend the use of it until, if and when, it is determined safe,” said Mayor Mike Coffman said, noting that the city has hired a medical expert to review the safety of using ketamine in emergency situations outside of a hospital.
The officers, who were responding to a report of someone wearing a mask and “looking sketchy,” placed McClain in a carotid hold — during which blood is cut off to someone’s brain — and injected him with 500 milligrams of ketamine.
Council member Curtis Gardner, who introduced the resolution, said he thinks the pause is necessary, especially as the state’s health officials review the safety of the drug.
“I don’t think it makes sense to say, ‘We’re going to review this drug, we’re going to look at it’s safety, as well as our protocols,’ but continue to use them,” he said. “I think it makes sense to take a pause and use an alternative in the meantime while that review happens,” Gardner said.
After the review is complete, city council and policy makers in the city can make a permanent decision as to what tools paramedics can use, he said.
The moratorium would be in effect until 30 days after the city’s independent investigation into McClain’s death is completed.
McClain suffered cardiac arrest in the ambulance and was later declared brain dead. He died several days later.
Lawyers representing McClain’s family have said that the paramedic who injected McClain overestimated his weight and gave him a dose too high for his 143-pound body, according to a federal lawsuit filed against the Aurora Police Department.
In August, Colorado’s Department of Health and Environment said it will review the controversial waiver program that allows medics to administer the powerful tranquilizer in the field.
The waiver program, which is run by the state health department, allows doctors to oversee agencies’ use of ketamine when responding to emergencies outside of hospitals. The department said it will publish a public report in the coming weeks.
McClain’s death has sparked outrage across the country. In addition to an independent review, the case is also under investigation by federal prosecutors and the Colorado attorney general’s office.
