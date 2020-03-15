The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday afternoon reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The state's 30 new cases detected bring the total to 131 as of Sunday afternoon. A department statement noted that all "presumed positive" cases are now considered positive, as the CDC is no longer performing confirmatory testing.
The test results include 25 from the state lab and 5 from private testing facilities that are receiving samples from health care providers, the CDPHE statement said. The state can confirm completed test results on 758 people by the state lab since testing started on February 28. Private labs are not required to report negative numbers to the state, so the state will not report total testing numbers.
El Paso County had the first death in the state attributed to the virus, an 83-year-old woman who died Friday at a Colorado Springs hospital. Denver and Pitkin counties have the most cases in the state at 20.
The Department of Public Health provided the following information related to the new cases:
Age range:
Teenaged - 4
20s – 4
30s – 7
40s – 4
50s – 7
60s – 3
70s – 1
County of residence:
Arapahoe – 3
Boulder - 3
Denver – 4
Douglas - 4
Eagle – 4
El Paso – 1
Garfield - 1
Gunnison - 2
Jefferson – 5
Weld - 2
Unknown - 1
Resident/Visitor:
Residents: 30
Visitors: 0
Sex:
Female: 11
Male: 19
