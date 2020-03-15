Americans brace for new life of no school and growing dread

Colorado National Guard medical personnel suit up to perform coronavirus tests on motorists at a drive-through testing site outside the Denver Coliseum Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denver. Officials planned to administer 150 tests but the line of vehicles wrapped around three city blocks. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday afternoon reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state's 30 new cases detected bring the total to 131 as of Sunday afternoon. A department statement noted that all "presumed positive" cases are now considered positive, as the CDC is no longer performing confirmatory testing.

The test results include 25 from the state lab and 5 from private testing facilities that are receiving samples from health care providers, the CDPHE statement said. The state can confirm completed test results on 758 people by the state lab since testing started on February 28. Private labs are not required to report negative numbers to the state, so the state will not report total testing numbers.

Made with Flourish

El Paso County had the first death in the state attributed to the virus, an 83-year-old woman who died Friday at a Colorado Springs hospital. Denver and Pitkin counties have the most cases in the state at 20.

 The Department of Public Health provided the following information related to the new cases: 

Age range:

  • Teenaged - 4

  • 20s – 4

  • 30s – 7

  • 40s – 4

  • 50s – 7

  • 60s – 3

  • 70s – 1

County of residence:

  • Arapahoe – 3

  • Boulder - 3

  • Denver – 4

  • Douglas - 4

  • Eagle – 4

  • El Paso – 1

  • Garfield - 1

  • Gunnison - 2  

  • Jefferson – 5

  • Weld - 2

  • Unknown - 1

Resident/Visitor:

  • Residents: 30

  • Visitors: 0

Sex:

  • Female: 11

  • Male: 19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.