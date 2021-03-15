There are now 29,480,782 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 535,472 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on March 15):
- 443,968 cases, including 61,859 in Denver County
- 2,653,236 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 6,040 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 6,115. That number includes 772 deaths in Denver County
- 1.37% fatality rate in the state
- At least 650 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Vice President Kamala Harris to meet with Colorado small business owners in stop on tour promoting COVID-19 relief bill.
- COVID: THE LONGEST YEAR - An oral history through the eyes of Coloradans who lived it.
- Liberal group salutes U.S. Senators Michael Bennet, John Hickenlooper for COVID-19 bill vote with digital ads.
- Gov. Jared Polis: 'Every Coloradan will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by mid-April.'
- After the COVID-19 pandemic ends, will Denver's new shared streets system stay?
- 'Hustle mentality': Workers hit first by the COVID-19 pandemic forge different paths amid job losses.
- Custer County in standoff with the state over COVID-19 restrictions as county commissioners tell officials they won't change their decision to end restrictions.
- Vice President Kamala Harris to showcase COVID-19 relief package with campaign to Denver.
- FEMA to reimburse Denver up to $60.4 million for emergency shelter services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Colorado delegation reacts to federal approval of the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
- El Paso County commissioner calls on the Colorado Attorney General to investigate COVID-19 vaccine discrepancy.
- No additional cases of the South African COVID-19 variant have yet been found in Colorado after it was first identified inside of a state prison.
- Hobby Lobby and four other businesses lose court challenges over Denver's COVID-19 public health orders.
- Douglas County commissioners to consider petitioning the state to 'fully reopen' the county, ending all COVID-19 restrictions.
- Colorado once again updates its COVID-19 restriction metrics, expanding restaurant capacity limits.
