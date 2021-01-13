There are now 23,029,450 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 383,939 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Jan. 13):
- 366,774 cases, including 52,294 in Denver County
- 2,262,372 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 4,386 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,285. That number includes 707 deaths in Denver County
- 1.44% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,042 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Long-term care facilities express concern over 'vaccine hesitancy' among staff members.
- Colorado's Pitkin County to go to Level Red COVID-19 restrictions amid highest incidence rate in the state.
- Colorado will begin vaccinating those 65 and older in the coming weeks, the second step in inoculating older residents in the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
- Denver extends contracts to continue housing homeless residents in hotels during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 'Shecession' a lingering economic side effect of COVID-19, women with children dropping from labor force.
- UCHealth to begin a phase three trial for another COVID-19 vaccine, the third since the pandemic began.
- Colorado's 70-and-older population is the focus of the state's current COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
- Curious how to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado? Your guide to major hospital systems.
- Colorado's weekly unemployment claims hit a nearly 9-month high as CARES Act, pandemic unemployment program expire.
- COVID-19 vaccines have not yet caused any 'significant impact on health,' but more vaccinations are on the way.
- Colorado ahead of the pack on vaccine distribution, though fewer than half of doses have been used.
- Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado schools will receive more than 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests per month.
- University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Philip DiStefano diagnosed with COVID-19.
- More than 4,600 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to nursing home residents and staff.
- Wastewater from the Denver metro area, Boulder, northern Colorado Springs and Pueblo West shows an increase in levels of COVID-19.
