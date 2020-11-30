There are now 13,522,247 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 267,844 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 30):
- 228,772 cases, including 36,243 in Denver County
- 1,748,078 people tested
- 3,003 deaths among cases, including 524 in Denver County
- 1.31% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,123 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Colorado Springs' Rep. Liston draws fierce criticism for using his face covering as a makeshift hat during special legislative session.
- Colorado's rates of oil and gas drilling hits record lows during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Vail Resorts Inc. drops out of cloud seeding program among COVID-19 financial concerns, leaving a major hole in the program’s budget.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends state disaster emergency order, among four orders issued in one week.
- Gov. Jared Polis and first gentleman Marlon Reis both test positive for COVID-19.
- For one-of-a-kind school, the coronavirus presents new challenges to sick students.
- CDPHE releases draft on statewide program that would allow certified businesses to operate at higher capacity limits.
- New Colorado state guidelines could mean fewer quarantines and more in-person learning.
- Snow and COVID-19 restrictions: How two Colorado ski resorts plan to open lifts this season.
- State denies the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association's request to allow guests to dine in-person.
- Doctors say COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising among Colorado children.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends state sales tax payment deadline 30 days for restaurants and small businesses.
- What happens if Colorado hospitals have to start choosing who gets a hospital bed?
- After warning citizens to avoid travel, Denver Mayor Hancock flies to Mississippi to visit family for Thanksgiving.
- 78 signatories of a letter to Gov. Jared Polis say red-level guidelines would deliver an economic blow to an already wobbly business community.
