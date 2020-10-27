There are now 8,837,688 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 227,421 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Oct. 28):
- 98,710 cases, including 18,037 in Denver County
- 1,175,350 people tested
- 2,236 deaths among cases, including 449 in Denver County
- 2.27% fatality rate in the state
- At least 435 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Gov. Jared Polis to send a one-time $375 payment to eligible unemployed Coloradans as the country waits for a national COVID-19 relief package.
- Denver businesses react to 'nightmare scenario' on COVID-19 restrictions after city moves back to Safer at Home Level 3 facing rising cases statewide.
- A Colorado Springs public defender was found in contempt of court after refusing to show up for a client’s trial, citing heightened risks from El Paso County’s surge in COVID-19 infections.
- Gov. Jared Polis brings in COVID-19 survivors to share their stories, hoping Coloradans will take the virus more seriously.
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock decries lack of national COVID-19 strategy, praises Denver residents as city enacts tighter coronavirus measures.
- Teller County tracks more COVID-19 outbreaks related to events held by Andrew Wommack Ministries.
- Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman announced Sunday he has COVID-19 with mild symptoms. Gov. Jared Polis quarantines.
- The state public health department ordered a 10-person limitation on gatherings for 59 counties over rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.
- Denver gears up to dole out third round of federal COVID-19 relief funds in the form of nearly two dozen projects totaling $12.6 million.
- Three Colorado bishops announced their support for COVID-19 health orders regarding crowd limits and mask wearing following federal judge's ruling.
- The state will roll out the Colorado Exposure Notification service Sunday, an app that will notify users if they've been near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- According to the White House, Colorado is among five more states added to the "red zone" this week, which means 100 cases or more per 100,000 population. Colorado is now at 115 cases per 100,000.
- Boulder County Public Health have launched an initiative to expand free COVID-19 testing for underserved and high-risk populations.
- Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative awarded $1 million in COVID-19 relief to 12 colleges and universities in the state.
- A little over two weeks after a COVID-19 testing site was closed in Aurora, officials said they are reopening as the state's overall numbers continue to rise.
