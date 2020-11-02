There are now 9,277,955 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 231,448 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 2):
- 109,887 cases, including 19,878 in Denver County
- 1,229,406 people tested
- 2,288 deaths among cases, including 452 in Denver County
- 2.08% fatality rate in the state
- At least 435 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado child care centers more than tripled in October, prompting reminders from the state about health and safety precautions.
- Jury trials in Denver have been put on hold until early January, following a spike in coronavirus cases and a return for the city to Safer at Home Level 3.
- COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are on pace to hit an all-time high by Nov. 10, potentially leading to thousands of new deaths and overwhelming the state's capacity to provide critical care by the end of the year.
- Pueblo is imposing an overnight curfew for the next two weeks to stem a surge in the number of people hospitalized locally for the coronavirus.
- Experts and advocates are pondering their next steps as a COVID-19 outbreak continues among Denver’s homeless population.
- Colorado identified 13 new COVID-19 outbreaks within its constellation of jails, prisons and halfway houses in October, as the state grapples with widespread transmission.
- Denver leaders are bracing for a “sobering” and “heartbreaking” winter, one they suspect could bring another lockdown as coronavirus cases climb to new heights across the city.
- The weekly White House COVID-19 report has bad news for Colorado after the state was moved into the red zone last week.
- Four days after the official launch of the state's COVID-19 exposure notification app, more than a half-million Coloradans have signed on.
- Gov. Jared Polis to send a one-time $375 payment to eligible unemployed Coloradans as the country waits for a national COVID-19 relief package.
- Denver businesses react to 'nightmare scenario' on COVID-19 restrictions after city moves back to Safer at Home Level 3 facing rising cases statewide.
- A Colorado Springs public defender was found in contempt of court after refusing to show up for a client’s trial, citing heightened risks from El Paso County’s surge in COVID-19 infections.
- Gov. Jared Polis brings in COVID-19 survivors to share their stories, hoping Coloradans will take the virus more seriously.
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock decries lack of national COVID-19 strategy, praises Denver residents as city enacts tighter coronavirus measures.
- Teller County tracks more COVID-19 outbreaks related to events held by Andrew Wommack Ministries.
