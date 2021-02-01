There are now 26,296,906 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 442,962 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Feb. 1):
- 397,063 cases, including 55,835 in Denver County
- 2,405,879 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 5,313 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,641. That number includes 739 deaths in Denver County
- 1.42% fatality rate in the state
- At least 958 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- With Colorado's most vulnerable increasingly vaccinated for COVID-19, state is in a 'different place in the pandemic.'
- U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette to lead oversight panel hearing on sluggish COVID-19 vaccination rate.
- Coors Field mass COVID-19 vaccination gives thousands of Colorado seniors reason to celebrate.
- Colorado health department considers changing the COVID-19 response dial, asks for the public's feedback.
- The new COVID-19 variant first identified in England is 'very minor' in Colorado, but the randomness is troubling.
- Colorado is expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to educators and those 65 and older in the coming weeks.
- Small COVID-19 outbreaks hit 30 Colorado K-12 schools as students return to classrooms for in-person learning.
- Where have Colorado's COVID-19 vaccines gone so far? It varies widely.
- Prisons, jails account for 15 of the 20 largest COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado amid debate over vaccine priorities.
- Denver opens applications for 5 Star Program to reopen some businesses, but coronavirus numbers need to stay steady.
- Denver asks the state to give more COVID-19 vaccine priority to the homeless population as the city activates operations center.
- More than half of unvaccinated Americans say they will ‘definitely’ get the COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. Census Bureau data shows.
- The moratorium still protects qualifying Colorado renters from evictions during the pandemic, but landlords are finding loopholes, attorney says.
- Once Colorado teachers and child care workers are fully vaccinated, they won't have to quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19, state officials say.
- A mass COVID-19 vaccination event at Coors Field in Denver will vaccinate 10,000 seniors over the weekend.
