There are now 6,967,103 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 202,558 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Sept. 24):
- 66,649 cases, including 12,689 in Denver County
- 845,111 people tested
- 2,030 deaths among cases, including 434 in Denver County
- 3.05% fatality rate in the state
- At least 163 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Drug overdoses surged during pandemic, outreach programs struggling to help
- Boulder County issues health order banning college student gatherings amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Pandemic pushed 21 Denver Parks and Rec employees into early retirement this year
- Polis implements mandatatory furlough days to address budget shortfall
- Gov. Jared Polis warns of third wave of COVID-19 in Colorado
- Here’s how Aurora schools are offering some students in-person instruction
- CSU receives $3.1 million for COVID-19 vaccine development
- Colorado ready to launch COVID-19 contact tracing app
- Despite 2021 budget cuts, Denver’s health department confident it can stay on front lines of COVID-19
- Polis renews Colorado's safer at home order, extends last call in some counties
- Six months in, Colorado officials urge patience, diligence as state awaits COVID-19 vaccine
- 1 million masks given to Colorado teachers
- Gov. Jared Polis: Outdoor high school athletics can resume, with conditions
- Mayor Suthers: Colorado Springs resilient through pandemic, economic shutdown
- Cases of COVID-19 ticking upward, Gov. Jared Polis attributes to Labor Day and college reopening
- Tavern League withdraws lawsuit against 11 p.m. last call, occupancy limits
- A timeline of COVID-19 in Colorado
- Gov. Jared Polis: A six-month look at the pandemic, and how he views Eastern Colorado
- Polis announces plans to extend mask mandate during northeast Colorado visit
- Why Denver isn’t offering virtual preschool in a pandemic — and why it might in the future
- Churches plan mask-optional prayer rally Saturday in Colorado Springs
- CU to begin phase two of COVID-19 antibody testing in Arapahoe County
- GOP's slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats
- Denver homeless sheltering adapts to cold weather, COVID-19
- Health officials stress importance of flu shots during COVID-19 pandemic
- Report: Pandemic wiped away Colorado's clean jobs gains
- 2020 crises hit Coloradans of color the hardest, survey suggests
- COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign
- Denver observes Suicide Prevention Month among rise in depression, COVID-19 stress
- COVID-19 cluster connected to Cameron Peak firefighting; 4 positives, 23 exposed
- Colorado first-time unemployment claims fall to lowest level since coronavirus hit
- Gov. Polis urges Coloradans to continue COVID-19 precautions over Labor Day weekend
- State health department emphasizes COVID-19 precautions over Labor Day weekend
- Colorado Springs nursing home, where more than a dozen likely died from COVID-19, closing
- CDC issues moratorium on evictions to reduce spread of COVID-19
- Gov. Jared Polis shoots down rumors around COVID-19 deaths
- Denver’s COVID-19 cases are trending in ‘right direction,’ Mayor Hancock reports
- Metro area health agencies recommend groups for priority COVID-19 testing
