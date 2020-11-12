There are now 10,516,513 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 242,557 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 12):
- 142,402 cases, including 24,769 in Denver County
- 1,374,786 people tested
- 2,443 deaths among cases, including 461 in Denver County
- 1.72% fatality rate in the state
- At least 735 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- For ‘long haulers,’ coronavirus is a long-term struggle.
- Jail time and $5,000 fines are possible consequences for breaking coronavirus-related lodging rules in Colorado ski towns.
- State Rep. Kyle Mullica is named Health Equity Hero for COVID-19 work in Cook County Jail, helping care for patients during an outbreak in April and May, while the General Assembly was adjourned.
- Colorado sets new hospitalization record, having added nearly 600 patients in past two weeks.
- Denver Inner City Parish receives $15,000 from Xcel Energy Foundation for COVID-19 relief efforts.
- Colorado releases updated guidelines regarding COVID-19 regulations in residential care facilities.
- Colorado hospitals are projected to lose between $4.6 billion and $7.1 billion in revenue in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
- The University of Colorado Boulder will halt in-person learning and stay online for the rest of the semester over the statewide spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Denver estimates that its pandemic outdoor dining program has saved $287 million in revenue for local restaurants.
- The state is recruiting an additional 100 AmeriCorps members to serve in its COVID-19 Containment Response Corps as Colorado faces a new peak in the pandemic.
- The state, city and private providers offer a variety of coronavirus testing locations to address the recent spike in cases.
- The coronavirus outbreak at the El Paso County jail continues to grow as two employees are hospitalized. Officials compare the fast-spreading virus to “a wildfire.”
- Teller and Arapahoe counties are implementing more restrictions for businesses and public gatherings amid rising coronavirus cases.
- Gov. Jared Polis celebrates Pfizer's announcement that their coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective in early tests, while asking Coloradans to keep guards up.
- Colorado launches its first two COVID-19 testing kiosks at the University of Northern Colorado and Denver International Airport.
