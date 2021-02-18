There are now 27,881,728 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 492,646 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Feb. 18):
- 417,415 cases, including 58,144 in Denver County
- 2,516,358 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 5,684 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,864. That number includes 757 deaths in Denver County
- 1.40% fatality rate in the state
- At least 829 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Report: Nearly 40% of Colorado's educators may leave the profession this year following a rocky year of teaching during the pandemic.
- Common Sense Institute updates its grim outlook for Colorado's working women during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Colorado nears its COVID-19 vaccination goal for residents 70 and older; second week of educator inoculations underway.
- Denver ethics board dismisses complaint against Mayor Michael Hancock over Thanksgiving travel during COVID-19 warning.
- Colorado courts struggle through delays to trials, cost-cutting related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Colorado and several other states, officials report.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends Colorado's disaster declaration for another 30 days over the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Coloradans flock to clinics across Denver metro to receive the COVID-19 vaccine despite bitter cold.
- Colorado nears its goal of vaccinating the bulk of 70-and-older residents against COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis says.
- Denver sees its ‘greatest drop’ in COVID-19 rates as Mayor Hancock announces enhanced vaccination efforts.
- The new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could double Colorado's weekly dosage allotment, officials say.
- Around 61% of Colorado residents are still reluctant to travel one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA study finds.
- Colorado to receive an additional 27,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this month, but supply struggles continue.
- Gov. Jared Polis throws cold water on Denver's request to increase COVID-19 vaccine priority for the city's homeless residents.
- Denver officials reiterate their desire to vaccinate homeless residents, citing the disproportionate COVID-19 impact.
