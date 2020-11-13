There are now 10,693,773 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 243,466 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 13):
- 147,599 cases, including 25,544 in Denver County
- 1,395,052 people tested
- 2,468 deaths among cases, including 462 in Denver County
- 1.67% fatality rate in the state
- At least 735 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Another 6,439 Coloradans were diagnosed with COVID-19, nearly double Monday's daily total. Polis warns residents who ignore the virus that they're playing Russian roulette.
- Most of Colorado’s 30 largest school districts are planning to offer in-person learning for the rest of the year, but the situation is changing rapidly.
- Colorado’s unemployment rates are rising, with the number of initial pandemic unemployment claims higher than it has been since June.
- Colorado restaurant owners that defied 'safer-at-home' order on Mother's Day close second location.
- Gap Fund offers boost to businesses trying to hold on in pandemic, awarding money to 547 struggling Colorado businesses.
- Pueblo extends citywide curfew over COVID-19 spike, moving the expiration date from Nov. 13 to Nov. 27.
- Colorado sees largest single-day rise in COVID-19 diagnoses since pandemic began.
- A baby was born with COVID-19 in Colorado, now receiving treatment at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children in Denver.
- For ‘long haulers,’ coronavirus is a long-term struggle.
- Jail time and $5,000 fines are possible consequences for breaking coronavirus-related lodging rules in Colorado ski towns.
- State Rep. Kyle Mullica is named Health Equity Hero for COVID-19 work in Cook County Jail, helping care for patients during an outbreak in April and May, while the General Assembly was adjourned.
- Colorado sets new hospitalization record, having added nearly 600 patients in past two weeks.
- Denver Inner City Parish receives $15,000 from Xcel Energy Foundation for COVID-19 relief efforts.
- Colorado releases updated guidelines regarding COVID-19 regulations in residential care facilities.
- Colorado hospitals are projected to lose between $4.6 billion and $7.1 billion in revenue in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.