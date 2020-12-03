There are now 14,086,016 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 275,550 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Dec. 3):
- 241,172 cases, including 37,510 in Denver County
- 1,789,850 people tested
- 3,193 deaths among cases, including 534 in Denver County
- 1.32% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,262 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Colorado school districts facing critical staffing shortages amid COVID-19 pandemic.
- A quarantined Gov. Jared Polis signs pandemic bill into law, pumping $100 million into the state's disaster emergency fund.
- Colorado health officials still recommend 14-day quarantine amid CDC's guideline update.
- Pandemic unemployment doubles in one week; regular unemployment hits 6-month high.
- Colorado’s new car registrations are down by nearly 35% because of COVID-19 market impacts.
- State surveys and inspections show that most Colorado businesses are following COVID-19 protocols.
- Denver loosens regulations on alcohol sales and delivery set by COVID-19 response dial.
- Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment is preparing to receive a first shipment of coronavirus vaccines as early Dec. 12.
- Did students fall behind this spring? Yes, but not as much as feared, new data shows.
- Facing a lack of federal assistance, Colorado is sending a one-time stimulus payment to Coloradans struggling during the pandemic.
- Boulder County Housing Helpline provides over $1 million in COVID-19 emergency assistance.
- Flights to and from Denver were halted then delayed for several hours after an air traffic controller tested positive for COVID-19.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci says a lockdown is not inevitable in Colorado if residents take precautions, though another COVID-19 surge is still ahead.
- More than half of Colorado's nursing homes had a staff member test positive for COVID-19 in over a week span in mid-November.
- With the jury still out on Thanksgiving's impact, officials are wary of improved COVID-19 rates in the Denver area.
