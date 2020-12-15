There are now 16,651,589 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 302,689 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Dec. 15):
- 291,104 cases, including 42,850 in Denver County
- 1,980,707 people tested
- 3,969 deaths among cases, including 608 in Denver County
- 1.36% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,294 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- The U.S. Supreme Court orders relief from COVID-19 capacity limits for Weld church, to minimal effect.
- Enrollment in Colorado's public schools drops for first time in more than 30 years over the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Colorado's Catholic bishops opine on whether COVID-19 vaccines are 'morally acceptable.'
- New state program may loosen COVID-19 capacity limits on specially certified businesses.
- Injunction against Weld County Sheriff over pandemic protocols among inmates extended to February.
- Colorado Medical Society launches COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign to increase public knowledge and acceptance.
- Coloradans receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday as the first of 46,800 people in the state to get access to the shipment.
- Photos: The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Colorado on Monday morning.
- After eight months, the federal court dismisses a lawsuit challenging Colorado's COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
- UCHealth uses a new, faster COVID-19 testing system as the state's demand for testing continues to rise.
- Gov. Jared Polis says Colorado was more COVID-cautious than 'many states' over Thanksgiving holiday; cases 'leveling out' in state.
- Firefighters ask the state to put them alongside health workers at the top of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution list.
- Gov. Jared Polis, as part of a bipartisan group of western governors, writes to U.S. senators to advocate for equitable COVID-19 relief among states.
- Denver deploys $4 million more in COVID-19 relief toward rental assistance, small businesses and workers.
- COVID-19 Vaccines in Colorado: The answers you need regarding the availability and process for getting a coronavirus vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.