There are now 7,847,714 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 215,702 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Oct. 13):
- 79,013 cases, including 14,926 in Denver County
- 1,022,564 people tested
- 2,116 deaths among cases, including 439 in Denver County
- 2.68% fatality rate in the state
- At least 242 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday announced a new grant program and an Oct. 19 workshop designed to help restaurant owners figure out how to keep going in the cold winter ahead, despite an alarming rise of COVID-19 in Colorado.
- Colorado reported nearly 1,050 new positive coronavirus cases Monday — the most since March. Deaths from the virus have topped 2,000 in the state.
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a list of recommendations for hunters this season to adhere to COVID-19 safety regulations.
- Colorado and Denver health officials are emphasizing vaccinations and preparedness ahead of a flu season that could exacerbate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the stressed health care system fighting it.
- Denver’s coronavirus cases have risen at a “concerning rate” over the last month, and its average daily case rate is as high as it was in May, Mayor Michael Hancock said in a press conference Monday morning.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide mask order another 30 days, until around Nov. 10., following a drastic increase in Colorado's cases of COVID-19.
- Healthcare workers in Colorado and elsewhere are warning about increased levels of stress, anxiety and burnout due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Gov. Jared Polis’ team of medical experts has outlined a preliminary plan to distribute a coronavirus vaccine to Colorado residents when it becomes available.
- In the past week, Colorado had the highest seven-day average of new confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in what appears to be a third wave of the virus.
- U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday after learning that several members of his Washington, D.C. staff tested positive earlier this week.
- The health department of Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties warned Thursday the counties must get COVID-19 under control or face more restrictions following a recent increases in COVID-19 cases.
- A Woodland Park ministry that had challenged the state's 175-person cap on indoor gatherings as a violation of its constitutional religious rights dropped its federal lawsuit Thursday.
- Two former contract employees at the JBS USA beef facility in Greeley have alleged that the company urged sick employees to continue working, failed to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and provided nonfunctional screening equipment.
- Two out of five state alternative care sites for COVID-19 post-hospitalization patients are being dismantled in Grand Junction and Loveland.
- Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado is at a "critical" coronavirus juncture, with hospitalizations surging and state officials urging residents to "remain vigilant" ahead of a predicted fourth, holiday-induced wave of the virus.
