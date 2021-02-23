There are now 28,248,745 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 502,227 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Feb. 23):
- 422,390 cases, including 58,778 in Denver County
- 2,542,555 people tested
- The number of deaths directly caused by COVID is 5,802 while the number of deaths among patients who had COVID at their time of death, including those who died of other causes, is 5,907. That number includes 763 deaths in Denver County
- 1.40% fatality rate in the state
- At least 829 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Tri-County Health Department adds phone operators to help elderly people without internet access to register for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Colorado’s teacher COVID-19 vaccination process is ‘messy’ but shots are getting into arms, officials say.
- Denver City Council unanimously approves additional COVID-19 relief grants and housing efforts.
- COVID-19 vaccine inequities among Colorado's older citizens shortchange racial minorities.
- Colorado’s wealthiest areas have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, outpacing poor areas by about 30%.
- In a letter to the White House COVID-19 chief, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock renews call for vaccine distribution directly to cities.
- Settlement approved between Weld County sheriff and medically-vulnerable detainees over COVID-19 protocols.
- A Colorado nonprofit innovates clear face masks for better communication with deaf and hard of hearing people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Report: Nearly 40% of Colorado's educators may leave the profession this year following a rocky year of teaching during the pandemic.
- Common Sense Institute updates its grim outlook for Colorado's working women during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Colorado nears its COVID-19 vaccination goal for residents 70 and older; second week of educator inoculations underway.
- Denver ethics board dismisses complaint against Mayor Michael Hancock over Thanksgiving travel during COVID-19 warning.
- Colorado courts struggle through delays to trials, cost-cutting related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Winter storm delays COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Colorado and several other states, officials report.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends Colorado's disaster declaration for another 30 days over the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.