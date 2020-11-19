There are now 11,674,074 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 251,970 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 19):
- 176,694 cases, including 29,423 in Denver County
- 1,520,268 people tested
- 2,651 deaths among cases, including 483 in Denver County
- 1.50% fatality rate in the state
- At least 958 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Polis participates in a virtual meeting with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to discuss COVID-19, Trump and skiing.
- Denver’s health department and the state's restaurant industry are butting heads when it comes to whether eateries are safe amid a raging pandemic.
- Denver officials predict that the surge of COVID-19 cases in Colorado will result in more revenue loss for 2020 and 2021 estimates.
- Colorado’s initial regular unemployment claims break 9,000 for first time since early July.
- State Rep. Froelich and state Sen. Hansen, a Denver Democrat, both test positive for COVID-19.
- A spike in COVID-19 led to a lockdown at the Air Force Academy, where cadets are isolated in their dorms as leaders wait for the epidemic to subside.
- 'Frustrated' teacher groups to release their own metrics to guide school closure decisions over the COVID-19 pandemic.
- How Colorado’s updated COVID-19 restrictions will affect you as Denver enters the newly-defined Level Red.
- Denver Public Schools will shift all learning to online beginning Nov. 30, a month after the district moved its youngest learners back into the classroom.
- Colorado's US Rep. Lamborn and US Rep. Perlmutter test positive for COVID-19 after both were elected to an eighth term earlier this month.
- As more Colorado school districts announce moves to remote learning, Polis urges schools to remain open at least for preschool and elementary students.
- One Denver family’s fight for special education services during pandemic-caused remote learning.
- Health officials urge Coloradans to celebrate Thanksgiving safely and only with people within their household over COVID-19 rises.
- Polis announces new restrictions for restaurants and gyms that could take effect in counties seeing exponential growth of COVID-19 cases, like El Paso.
- At least 10 Colorado counties, including Denver, will face new levels of public health restrictions, including prohibitions on indoor dining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.