There are now 10,217,789 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 239,374 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 10):
- 134,537 cases, including 23,816 in Denver County
- 1,341,956 people tested
- 2,408 deaths among cases, including 459 in Denver County
- 1.79% fatality rate in the state
- At least 587 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- The University of Colorado Boulder will halt in-person learning and stay online for the rest of the semester over the statewide spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Denver estimates that its pandemic outdoor dining program has saved $287 million in revenue for local restaurants.
- The state is recruiting an additional 100 AmeriCorps members to serve in its COVID-19 Containment Response Corps as Colorado faces a new peak in the pandemic.
- The state, city and private providers offer a variety of coronavirus testing locations to address the recent spike in cases.
- The coronavirus outbreak at the El Paso County jail continues to grow as two employees are hospitalized. Officials compare the fast-spreading virus to “a wildfire.”
- Teller and Arapahoe counties are implementing more restrictions for businesses and public gatherings amid rising coronavirus cases.
- Gov. Jared Polis celebrates Pfizer's announcement that their coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective in early tests, while asking Coloradans to keep guards up.
- Colorado launches its first two COVID-19 testing kiosks at the University of Northern Colorado and Denver International Airport.
- At least a half dozen school districts in Colorado experience COVID-19 outbreaks among bus drivers and other transportation workers.
- Colorado will offer a virtual bar exam in February due to COVID-19. Over the summer, Colorado administered the test in person with multiple sites and temperature checks.
- Denver to institute 10 p.m. closure order for businesses and recommended curfew beginning Sunday as coronavirus cases rise.
- Activists and detainees are expressing concern as an October spike in COVID-19 cases at the Aurora ICE Detention Facility has continued into November.
- Trials in Colorado's federal court system continue through January amid spike in COVID-19 cases.
- Gov. Jared Polis said in Colorado, COVID-19 now at its worst point since beginning of pandemic
- Colorado is expected to hit a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations within the next two to three days, state health officials said, warning that "the pandemic is surging across Colorado."
