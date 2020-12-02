There are now 13,881,620 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 272,820 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Dec. 2):
- 237,310 cases, including 37,106 in Denver County
- 1,778,454 people tested
- 3,109 deaths among cases, including 528 in Denver County
- 1.31% fatality rate in the state
- At least 1,262 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Did students fall behind this spring? Yes, but not as much as feared, new data shows.
- Facing a lack of federal assistance, Colorado is sending a one-time stimulus payment to Coloradans struggling during the pandemic.
- Boulder County Housing Helpline provides over $1 million in COVID-19 emergency assistance.
- Flights to and from Denver were halted then delayed for several hours after an air traffic controller tested positive for COVID-19.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci says a lockdown is not inevitable in Colorado if residents take precautions, though another COVID-19 surge is still ahead.
- More than half of Colorado's nursing homes had a staff member test positive for COVID-19 in over a week span in mid-November.
- With the jury still out on Thanksgiving's impact, officials are wary of improved COVID-19 rates in the Denver area.
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock calls his Thanksgiving travel ‘hypocritical’ in an apology letter to city staff.
- Because of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's now pivot or perish for Colorado's craft breweries.
- Colorado Springs' Rep. Liston draws fierce criticism for using his face covering as a makeshift hat during special legislative session.
- Colorado's rates of oil and gas drilling hits record lows during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Vail Resorts Inc. drops out of cloud seeding program among COVID-19 financial concerns, leaving a major hole in the program’s budget.
- Gov. Jared Polis extends state disaster emergency order, among four orders issued in one week.
- Gov. Jared Polis and first gentleman Marlon Reis both test positive for COVID-19.
- For one-of-a-kind school, the coronavirus presents new challenges to sick students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.