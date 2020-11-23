There are now 12,379,135 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 257,514 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 23):
- 198,600 cases, including 32,533 in Denver County
- 1,620,879 people tested
- 2,806 deaths among cases, including 506 in Denver County
- 1.41% fatality rate in the state
- At least 958 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Former Colorado Rep. Joe Nunez and wife Lilly both pass away due to COVID-19.
- U.S. Rep. Jason Crow sponsors bill to ban ICE detainee transfers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- State launches $15 million grant program to support in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Colorado State Patrol launches COVID-19 call center following increase in cases, change in state response dial.
- State sends public safety alert to hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, warning of the pandemic ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings.
- Facing a staffing crunch, Denver Health prepares for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
- Special session to put $220 million into COVID-19 relief, a subset of the $1.3 billion stimulus package included in Polis’ proposed 2021-22 budget.
- Denver motor vehicle locations to once again close indefinitely due to COVID-19 after previously closing from March to June.
- In a response to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, Adams County offices will be closed through the entire month of December.
- Polis participates in a virtual meeting with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to discuss COVID-19, Trump and skiing.
- Denver’s health department and the state's restaurant industry are butting heads when it comes to whether eateries are safe amid a raging pandemic.
- Denver officials predict that the surge of COVID-19 cases in Colorado will result in more revenue loss for 2020 and 2021 estimates.
- Colorado’s initial regular unemployment claims break 9,000 for first time since early July.
- State Rep. Froelich and state Sen. Hansen, a Denver Democrat, both test positive for COVID-19.
- A spike in COVID-19 led to a lockdown at the Air Force Academy, where cadets are isolated in their dorms as leaders wait for the epidemic to subside.
