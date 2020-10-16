There are now 8,032,805 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 218,410 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Oct. 16):
- 81,895 cases, including 15,383 in Denver County
- 1,045,267 people tested
- 2,162 deaths among cases, including 440 in Denver County
- 2.64% fatality rate in the state
- At least 274 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- Gov. Jared Polis announced the state's plan for distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, a plan required by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but public vaccines likely months away.
- With cases of COVID-19 soaring in the past month, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced stricter mask-wearing and group gathering rules on Friday with hopes of stemming the spread.
- Coloradans have 'moral requirement' to be tested for coronavirus if symptomatic, health official says.
- Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper discussed transportation, education and COVID-19 relief at Denver Metro Chamber forum.
- Unemployment claims and pandemic unemployment claims increased at unexpected levels last week, spelling trouble for economic recovery efforts.
- With a sharp uptick in coronavirus cases across Denver, new public health orders are on their way, a spokeswoman from the Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed Wednesday.
- Bloomberg Philanthropies picked Denver as one of 30 cities to participate in a program designed to help COVID-19 recovery and ensure budget crises don't disproportionately impact vulnerable populations and communities of color.
- The state asked for feedback on ski area COVID-19 guidance, requiring ski areas and resorts to develop protocols for crowd management and safe housing for employees.
- Students at the University of Colorado Boulder are angry and disappointed with the university's COVID-19 response since the community's record-breaking outbreak began in September.
- Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday announced a new grant program and an Oct. 19 workshop designed to help restaurant owners figure out how to keep going in the cold winter ahead, despite an alarming rise of COVID-19 in Colorado.
- Colorado reported nearly 1,050 new positive coronavirus cases Monday — the most since March. Deaths from the virus have topped 2,000 in the state.
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife released a list of recommendations for hunters this season to adhere to COVID-19 safety regulations.
- Colorado and Denver health officials are emphasizing vaccinations and preparedness ahead of a flu season that could exacerbate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the stressed health care system fighting it.
- Denver’s coronavirus cases have risen at a “concerning rate” over the last month, and its average daily case rate is as high as it was in May, Mayor Michael Hancock said in a press conference Monday morning.
- Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide mask order another 30 days, until around Nov. 10., following a drastic increase in Colorado's cases of COVID-19.
