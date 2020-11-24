There are now 12,546,670 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 259,372 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Nov. 24):
- 202,289 cases, including 33,019 in Denver County
- 1,640,217 people tested
- 2,810 deaths among cases, including 507 in Denver County
- 1.39% fatality rate in the state
- At least 958 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- COVID-19 once again becomes the number one killer in Colorado with 180 Coloradans dying of it in the last week.
- Deaths from COVID-19 in Colorado could double in the next five weeks, state officials say.
- Colorado is one of 10 jurisdictions chosen to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine distribution pilot program.
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock joins Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in U.S. Conference of Mayors’ discussion of COVID-19.
- Gov. Jared Polis issues executive order allowing hospitals and ERs to turn away patients facing overcrowding.
- New daily cases of COVID-19 in Colorado are potentially on a downward trend but officials say it's too early to know if it's a true drop in cases.
- Former Colorado Rep. Joe Nunez and wife Lilly both pass away due to COVID-19.
- U.S. Rep. Jason Crow sponsors bill to ban ICE detainee transfers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- State launches $15 million grant program to support in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Colorado State Patrol launches COVID-19 call center following increase in cases, change in state response dial.
- State sends public safety alert to hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, warning of the pandemic ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings.
- Facing a staffing crunch, Denver Health prepares for a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
- Special session to put $220 million into COVID-19 relief, a subset of the $1.3 billion stimulus package included in Polis’ proposed 2021-22 budget.
- Denver motor vehicle locations to once again close indefinitely due to COVID-19 after previously closing from March to June.
- In a response to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, Adams County offices will be closed through the entire month of December.
