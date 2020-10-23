There are now 8,477,061 coronavirus cases in the U.S. and 223,813 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The latest COVID-19 numbers in Colorado (Updated on Oct. 23):
- 90,199 cases, including 16,592 in Denver County
- 1,110,243 people tested
- 2,198 deaths among cases, including 444 in Denver County
- 2.44% fatality rate in the state
- At least 346 active outbreaks
The latest local COVID-19 news:
- The state public health department ordered a 10-person limitation on gatherings for 59 counties over rising COVID-19 hospitalizations.
- Denver gears up to dole out third round of federal COVID-19 relief funds in the form of nearly two dozen projects totaling $12.6 million.
- Three Colorado bishops announced their support for COVID-19 health orders regarding crowd limits and mask wearing following federal judge's ruling.
- The state will roll out the Colorado Exposure Notification service Sunday, an app that will notify users if they've been near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- According to the White House, Colorado is among five more states added to the "red zone" this week, which means 100 cases or more per 100,000 population. Colorado is now at 115 cases per 100,000.
- Boulder County Public Health have launched an initiative to expand free COVID-19 testing for underserved and high-risk populations.
- Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative awarded $1 million in COVID-19 relief to 12 colleges and universities in the state.
- A little over two weeks after a COVID-19 testing site was closed in Aurora, officials said they are reopening as the state's overall numbers continue to rise.
- A federal judge ruled that two Denver-area churches may not be held to stricter capacity limits and mask-wearing rules than other businesses, although some religious leaders declined to welcome it as a positive development.
- Douglas County opened applications Wednesday for a financial assistance fund for families and individuals financially affected by COVID-19.
- Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order protecting tenants from pandemic-related evictions, including in cases where they haven't paid rent or their lease expired.
- Gov. Jared Polis launched a campaign, Step Up Colorado, Tuesday to emphasize the importance of wearing masks and social distancing while facing rising COVID-19 cases.
- The Denver International Airport launched a TSA reservation app to limit crowds and restore traveler confidence amid COVID-19.
- A federal judge rejected an attempt to require Vail Resorts to submit for court review the company's future communications to season pass holders affected by COVID-19.
- The market for new vehicles in Colorado shrunk by over 16% in the first nine months of 2020 compared to last year as a result of COVID-19.
